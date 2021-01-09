UNCW announces plan for the start to spring semester including COVID-19 guidelines

UNCW’s health and safety experts recommend COVID-19 testing for faculty and staff who will be teaching in-person courses and/or working on campus in collaboration with students and/or other colleagues. The Student Health Center will offer free testing for faculty and staff who are primarily working and teaching on campus on Thursday, January 21 and Friday, January 22 in the Burney Center from 9 a.m. - noon and 1 - 4:30 p.m. on a first-come, first-served basis. A UNCW ID will be required. Please be prepared to wait at least 45 minutes for test results. Employees who test positive will be instructed to follow up with their own medical provider and will need to be prepared to isolate off campus. Other testing opportunities are still being finalized and will be shared in the upcoming weeks. You can also find testing locations via the NC Department of Health and Human Services’ “Find My Testing Place” site.