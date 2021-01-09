National Weather Service’s Doppler radar in Shallote down for approximately 1 week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Anyone trying to keep an eye on the weather in the Cape Fear region might notice the National Weather Service’s Doppler Radar is down - but don’t worry - it’s part of scheduled maintenance and will last for about a week.
“Beginning January 8th, the KLTX WSR-88D radar operated by the NOAA National Weather Service in Wilmington, NC will be down for approximately six to seven days for the replacement of the generator, fuel tanks, and accompanying components. This activity is important to support the radar’s operation during periods of commercial power outages, specifically when hazardous weather is present,” according to the NWS Wilmington.
The upgrades are part of a bigger project to keep radars viable into the next decade.
“NOAA National Weather Service, the United States Air Force, and the Federal Aviation Administration are investing $150 million in the seven-year program. The first project was the transmitter refurbishment. The two remaining projects are the refurbishment of the pedestal and equipment shelters. The Service Life Extension Program will be completed during 2023,” according to a statement from the NWS.
There are other radars across the Carolinas that can be used while the local one is undergoing its repairs.
“During the downtime, the adjacent radars that can be utilized during the outage include: Columbia (KCAE), Charleston (KCLX), Raleigh (KRAX), and Morehead City (KMHX). For direct access to any of these surrounding radar sites go to the following webpage: http://radar.weather.gov,” according to the NWS.
