First Alert Forecast: dry and wintry for the rest of your weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Saturday evening to you! Your First Alert Forecast features a nice and dry high pressure cell in control through Sunday.
For tonight we’ll see clear skies and cold overnight lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Grab a coat if you headed to church early in the morning. Look for sunny skies Sunday afternoon with highs in the lower 50s.
Expect temperatures near or just above seasonable levels next week with highs in the middle and upper 50s and lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s. There is one good rain shot Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning.
Catch many of these details, plus a return to rain chances for part of next week, in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington here. Or, extend your outlook to ten days for any location you choose with your WECT Weather App!
