Fatal Columbus Co. house fire under investigation

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - One person died after an early Saturday morning house fire in Columbus County.
It happened at a mobile home on Tommie Wooten Road near Chadbourn.
According to a press release from the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, a neighbor called for help shortly after 7 a.m.
Authorities found a man dead inside when arrive. His name is being withheld until family is notified.
The home is reported to be destroyed.
The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office and the Columbus Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating. There is no word on the cause of the fire.
