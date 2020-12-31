Southport Police Chief Todd Coring named American Legion Officer of the Year

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Southport Chief of Police Todd Coring has been named law enforcement officer of the year by the The American Legion of North Carolina.
Coring, who took over as Chief of Police in 2018, will now be in the running for law enforcement officer of the year in the Legion’s national competition.
Prior to taking the position of chief in 2018, Coring spent 20 years with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office and also serves with the Southport Fire Department. He made the transition to Police Chief after leaving the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office and serving as Southport’s mayor pro tem.
The state Legion organization selected Coring from nominees submitted by more than 300 Legion posts across the state. The American Legion is the largest wartime veterans service organization with nearly two million members.
