Shizzy’s Wild-Cat Rescue gains support of ‘Tiger King’ star Carole Baskin

FAIR BLUFF, N.C. (WECT) - A big name in the world of big cats throws her support behind a wild-cat sanctuary planned for Fair Bluff.
In a video posted on the Facebook page for Shizzy’s Wild-Cat Rescue, Carole Baskin, of Tiger King fame, highlights a fundraiser for the proposed sanctuary.
The event, planned for June 18, 2021, will be held at Foreign Cars Italia in Greensboro. The Exotic Cars for Exotic Cats Fur Ball Gala will raise money to build the center, which aims to help abused big cats.
In the video, Baskin also said highlighted the need for support for the Big Cat Public Safety Act, which would prohibit the possession of lions, tigers, leopards, cheetahs, jaguars, cougars, or any hybrid of these species by individuals who are not licensed by the US Department of Agriculture.
The owner of the sanctuary, Shazir Haque, hopes it will revitalize Fair Bluff, which was hard hit by recent hurricanes.
To get updates on the fundraiser for Shizzy’s, go to https://shizzyswildcatrescue.org/.../foreigncarsitaliasignup.
