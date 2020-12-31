Local celebrations go virtual for New Year’s Eve

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - With the world still dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, several annual New Year’s Eve celebrations in southeastern North Carolina are taking a virtual approach this year.
Burgaw once again is hosting its annual New Year’s Eve Blueberry Drop. The event is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. with the blueberry drop taking place at 7.
You can watch the event live here.
“The 2019 Blueberry Drop was another huge success,” said Cody Suggs, Burgaw Parks and Recreation director. “Although the event will not be in person this year, we are pleased to be able to continue this tradition with this year’s event being brought to you virtually.”
Mt. Olive’s annual Pickle Drop also will take place online tonight. Starting at 6:30 p.m., you will be able to see a 30-minute compilation of past events before the pickle drops tonight at 7.
You can watch it live here.
In New Bern, the annual Bear Drop will be streamed live on Facebook. A lighted bear will descend four stories from the city’s historic clocktower at City Hall and land on a lighted platform. The event begins at 6 p.m. You can watch it live here.
