Homeowner charged for shooting at teens accused of breaking in after trying to buy drugs

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was arrested Tuesday after deputies say he shot at teenagers who were driving away after allegedly breaking into a home where they were looking to buy drugs from another teen.
The incident happened on Dec. 26 at a home on Gravel Hill Court. When officers arrived, they say they discovered three people forced their way into a home occupied by a 17-year-old and his parents - particularly his father, 47-year-old Christopher Lee Jarvis.
The 17-year-old son was reportedly confronted by two 18-year-olds and a 17-year-old demanding money and other property.
Officials say the parents chased the teens out of the home and into a vehicle parked in the driveway. That’s when, officials say, Christopher Jarvis fired shots into their vehicle, striking it three times on the passenger side as it was leaving the driveway.
On Tuesday, three days after the incident, Jarvis was charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle. His bond was set at $100,000 unsecured.
No one was injured during the incident.
Around 1 a.m. on Dec. 27, officials say three people along with the suspects’ vehicle were found at a home on Crowson Road off of Rink Dam Road in Alexander County.
Further investigation by officers reportedly revealed that the suspects had gone to the home on Gravel Hill Court to purchase a controlled substance from the 17-year-old son.
Zachariah Canterbury, 18, was charged with Common Law Robbery and First Degree Burglary. His bond was set at $100,000 with a court date set for Dec. 29 2020.
Christopher Dalton Whorley, 18, was also charged with Common Law Robbery and First Degree Burglary. His bond was set at $100,000 with a court date set for Dec. 29, 2020.
Officials say a juvenile petition is being sent to the Juvenile Court Counselor for charges on both 17-year-olds involved.
The investigation is continuing with more charges possible.
