First Alert Forecast: mild and rainy end to 2020

The unseasonably warm and unsettled weather will continue the first couple of days of 2021 as a cold front stalls to our west through the early weekend. Some storms Friday evening and overnight could be locally strong or severe with damaging winds and a few rotating thunderstorms. Be alert to these hazards as you go about your weekend plans, but by the start of next week, expect much lower rain chances and seasonable temps in the 50s during the day and 30s or 40s overnight. You can check out the ups and down for Wilmington the next seven days here, or tailor the forecast to your zip code on your Free WECT Weather App.