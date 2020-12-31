First Alert Forecast: mild and rainy end to 2020

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello to you on this final day of 2020! Wilmington’s rainfall total for the year currently sits at fourth for all-time rain in city history. A little more than a half inch would move that total up to third if it falls before 11:59 p.m.
We’re ending the year the most ’2020′ way possible-- patchy fog, unseasonably mild temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s and growing chances for rain. If you have plans to ring in the New Year, remember to celebrate responsibly and be mindful of overnight odds for rain. While temperatures will only dip to the upper 50s and lower 60s, anything outdoors would best be done under a covered porch or an awning to stay dry.
The unseasonably warm and unsettled weather will continue the first couple of days of 2021 as a cold front stalls to our west through the early weekend. Some storms Friday evening and overnight could be locally strong or severe with damaging winds and a few rotating thunderstorms. Be alert to these hazards as you go about your weekend plans, but by the start of next week, expect much lower rain chances and seasonable temps in the 50s during the day and 30s or 40s overnight. You can check out the ups and down for Wilmington the next seven days here, or tailor the forecast to your zip code on your Free WECT Weather App.
On behalf of all of us in the First Alert Forecast center, we thank you for your trust in 2020, and we look forward to keeping you ahead of the storms of 2021. Take care!
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.