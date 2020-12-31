First Alert Forecast: showery and mild to ring in 2021

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy New Year’s Eve to you and your loved ones! As 2020 comes to a close, expect mild temperatures overnight, mainly in the 50s. Showers will also accompany the warm close to the year so please be cautious if you need to be out on the roads. Localized poor drainage flooding and ponding on the roads are likely especially where heavy rain develops.
On New Year’s Day you will be greeted with temperatures holding steady in the 50s and 60s. The first day of 2021 will come with more scattered showers, odds near 40% during the day. Heading into the weekend an area of low pressure will develop off a stalled front so expect more showers. Odds Saturday near 40%, Saturday night: 60% and Sunday: 30%.
Catch these all the details and more in your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington right here. Or, extend your outlook into 2021 with a customizable ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App. Thanks for trusting your First Alert Weather Team and have a happy and safe holiday!
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.