Columbus County to begin vaccinating individuals 75 or older on Jan. 11

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Health Department announced on Thursday that the agency will enter into the next phase of the state’s updated vaccination rollout plan on Jan. 11 which will allow those 75 years of age or older to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
The county is currently in phase 1a, which includes healthcare workers and hospital staff in direct contact with COVID-19 patients, hospital workers who administer vaccines, and long-term care residents and staff.
Beginning Jan. 11, the county will transition into phase 1b group 1, which includes anyone 75 years or older regardless of medical condition or living situation who wishes to receive the first dose of the vaccine.
The county health department will begin accepting appointments on Jan. 7.
Call 910-640-6615 extension 7006 to set up your appointment.
