30-bed emergency field hospital being built for COVID-19 care support in western N.C.

“The current volume of COVID patients has spiked in recent weeks and many of the hospitals in this region are operating at maximum capacity. This spike is expected to sustain or accelerate into February and the additional resources the Emergency Field Hospital will provide can help assure we can address the needs of all patients. Samaritan’s Purse will provide the physicians, clinical staff and support teams to provide care in the Emergency Field Hospital. Caldwell UNC will work in collaboration with Samaritan’s Purse to share staff when appropriate,” Phil Bridges, Executive Director, Integrated Communications at UNC Health, said.