WPD: Officer who fired shot while responding to domestic dispute placed on administrative leave

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington police officer has been placed on administrative leave after he fired a shot while responding to an incident on Christmas Day.
According to the Wilmington Police Department, the officer fired one shot but did not hit anyone while responding to a reported domestic dispute in the 700 block of S. 10th Street at approximately 10:30 p.m.
“Upon arrival, officers met with the caller, who told them the suspect — Devante Malik Pugh, 23 — had choked her, pointed a gun at her, and was now threatening to kill her granddaughter at the house around the corner,” the WPD stated in a news release. “Officers rounded the corner to the 1000 block of Wooster St., where they found Pugh and the victim standing outside near a vehicle. Pugh refused several verbal commands to stop and, instead, entered the house.
“When one of the officers followed Pugh, he fired one shot from the doorway, which did not hit Pugh. The officer then backed onto the front lawn, where police continued to give the suspect verbal commands. Pugh exited the house and continued to ignore those commands. Another officer then deployed a taser, which did not affect Pugh, but allowed them to take the suspect into police custody.”
The officer has been placed on administrative leave until an internal investigation is completed.
“A search of the house yielded a revolver, which was in the same area Pugh was standing in when the officer fired,” the news release states.
Pugh was arrested and charged with:
- Possession of Firearm by Felon
- Possession of Marijuana less than one-half ounce
- Possession of Marijuana Paraphernalia
- Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell, or Distribute a Schedule II Controlled Substance
- MSDP Controlled Substance within 1000 ft. of a Park
- Assault on a Female (two counts)
- Assault by Pointing a Gun
- Misdemeanor Larceny
