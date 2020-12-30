Wilmington police investigate 22nd homicide of 2020

WILMINGTON, N.C. - Wilmington police are investigating another shooting Wednesday morning.
According to Police Chief Donny Williams, it happened at 1024 S. 13th Street. Around 3 a.m., officers got notification that someone had been shot.
When they got on scene, they found a man and he has since passed away. No other details of the victim have been released.
“Our hearts and prayers go out to his family,” said Chief Williams. “This senseless violence throughout our city has to stop. Things have just got to change. I know that this has taken place nationwide... this will mark our 22nd homicide of the year. We hadn’t seen these numbers since 2017, when we had 20 homicides, and the violence has just got to stop. My people are tired, the community is tired. I am tired of this. Something’s got to change here.”
No one is in custody, but Chief Williams believes there is no threat to the public at this time.
“In most of the cases with these homicides, there was some nexus there with the victim and suspect. And what we’re seeing is normally there’s some type of relationship in the majority, but not all of the cases. But I don’t think the public’s in general threat here.”
Investigation is ongoing.
This is the 22nd homicide of 2020. Six remain unsolved.
If you have any information that could lead to an arrest in this shooting, please contact the Wilmington Police Department.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.