Whiteville police seek missing man considered endangered

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Officials with the Whiteville Police Department are asking for the public’s help locating a missing man who is considered endangered.
Police say a missing person report was filed on Tuesday for John Maples, 54, who was last seen in the area of Jefferson and Thompson streets in Whiteville, wearing a black hat, blue jacket, red shirt, blue pants, and white shoes.
Maples is six-foot-one and weighs approximately 350 pounds.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Det. Moody at 910-642-8046 ex. 5002 or the Columbus County Communications Center at 910-640-1428.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.