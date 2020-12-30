Whiteville man accused of stealing ATV from Columbus County home

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - A Whiteville man is accused of stealing an all-terrain vehicle from a home in Columbus County earlier this week.
According to a news release, deputies with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Brookside Road on Dec. 28 after receiving a report about a stolen ATV.
The victim said he left the home for a short time and when came back, the ATV was missing from underneath the carport.
Detectives began an investigation and were able to locate the ATV at a home on Phillips Street in Whiteville and returned it to the owner.
Theodore Jevaugh Booker, 44, was arrested on Dec. 30 and charged with felony larceny.
He was given a $5,000 bond.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.