WECT looks back at the top news stories of 2020

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Throughout 2020, so many have suffered tragedies of their own but Wilmington was dealt a particularly cruel blow before the Coronavirus ever arrived.
In late January, Specialist Antonio Moore was killed while deployed in Syria.
Moore was from the Port City and graduated from Hoggard High School in 2016.
Within days of that heartbreaking incident -- New Hanover County’s embattled school district faced the unthinkable once again -- another school sex scandal.
Questions of who knew what and when bombarded the board of education -- just as previous sex scandals had -- though this time the pressure was too much and Superintendent TIm Markley resigned with Dr. Charles Foust eventually taking over the post.
Frank also faces a civil lawsuit while his criminal case awaits trial.
2020 saw no shortage of mystery in the Cape Fear.
In April, two women -- Paige Escalera and Stephanie Mayorga -- were reported missing after video footage showed them leaving their home.
The story gained national attention as family and friends tried to find the young couple.
Sadly their bodies weren’t found until weeks later -- inside a car just off the intersection of Independence Boulevard and River Road -- victims of a high speed crash.
A few months later, a car sped at nearly 100 miles per hour down Market Street toward the Cape Fear River and crashed through the barriers, plunging into the water.
When the car was pulled from the river the next day, the worst-possible outcome was confirmed -- the bodies of Je’Mel Sneed and Frederick Brock were still inside.
What caused the accidents or reasons behind the crashes have never been identified.
The national push for racial equality following the death of George Floyd -- swept into Southeastern North Carolina as well.
Largely peaceful protests took over the streets in Wilmington in late-May -- as law enforcement used C-S gas to disperse the crowds.
The breath-taking moments were caught on camera -- and led to a city-wide curfew.
More protests followed -- but the response was different -- with law-enforcement under a microscope for its handling of the demonstrations.
Less than a month later -- newly minted Wilmington Police Chief Donnie Williams fired three veteran officers who are accused of making racist and hate-filled comments.
The discussion was caught on a patrol car camera and was the center of an extensive internal investigation.
In Pender County -- Deputy Jordan Kita was fired after he joined an armed-group of people that went to the wrong house while looking for his younger sister.
The home belonged to a black family and the group demanded their teenage son answer for the missing girl.
The story quickly went viral garnering nearly 1 million views on WECT.com.
The girl had no connection to the family and was later found safe while the Kita family denies racism played a factor in what happened.
What would a year along the coast be without a major storm?
Hurricane Isaias made landfall in Brunswick County on August 3 -- and although it was a fast-moving storm -- unlike Hurricane Florence -- it made easy work of the beach towns in its path.
Ocean Isle Beach, Oak Island and Southport saw millions of dollars in damage -- with intense storm surge -- car and house fires -- and even tornadoes devastating other parts of the county.
A month later we played host to a different kind of special guest -- President Donald Trump visited Wilmington to name the city the country’s first World War Two Heritage City.
It was the first time a sitting had president had been to the Port City in 20 years.
Can any review of 2020 be complete without a look at the biggest health stories?
While the COVID-19 pandemic has dominated headlines for nearly a year -- one of the biggest stories here involved the sale of New Hanover Regional Medical Center to Novant Health.
The highly-controversial decision to sell the publicly-owned hospital came after months of meetings and an intense bidding process.
County commissioners eventually settled on a multi-billion dollar sale that will continue the hospital’s medical school programs and bring a wide-range of improvements to the campus and overall healthcare options.
And through the dark days of the pandemic -- the year ends with a glimmer of hope for 2021.
In late December -- hospitals received the first batches of COVID-19 vaccines -- with an expectation that the general public could be vaccinated in the coming months.
Even more reason to look forward to the new year.
