Pender Co. woman sentenced to prison after physical abuse of 2 children led to ‘serious mental injuries’

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A Rocky Point woman will spend up to six years in prison after pleading guilty to physically abusing two children, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
Prosecutors say Amanda Michelle Smith, 28, entered guilty pleas on Dec. 18 to four counts of felony child abuse resulting in serious bodily injuring and was sentenced to 3-6 years in prison. Additionally, she was given a 15-30 month suspended sentence and two years of supervised probation once she’s released from prison.
Officials with the Pender County Sheriff’s Office said Smith intentionally inflicted physical abuse on two children that led to serious mental injuries during incidents in 2016 and 2017.
At the time of the first offense, the children were four and five years old.
Smith was arrested on Nov. 13, 2019, and booked in jail under a $200,000 bond.
