Meeks was a passenger in the vehicle driven by 21-year-old Maggie Amdur that fled the scene

NHC Sheriff’s Office arrests man who was a passenger in hit and run that injured deputy
Jimmie Dearl Meeks was arrested Wednesday and charged with Accessory After The Fact (Source: Raycom images)
By WECT Staff | December 30, 2020 at 10:21 PM EST - Updated December 30 at 10:21 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Jimmie Dearl Meeks was arrested Wednesday and charged with Accessory After The Fact by State Highway Patrol in the hit-and-run that injured a New Hanover County Sheriff’s deputy Friday December 4 around 9 p.m.

Meeks, who is 32 years old, was the passenger in the vehicle that fled the scene New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Jerry Brewer says.

Maggie Amdur, the 21-year-old driver of the vehicle was recently arrested and charged with felony hit and run resulting in serious bodily injury and failure to move over resulting in serious bodily injury.

Deputy Robert Mills was hit while conducting a traffic stop on U.S. 421 near Golden Road. Mills was treated in hospital for injuries to his leg, elbow and head and was released to recover at home.

