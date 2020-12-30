New Hanover Co. reports 14 additional COVID-19-related deaths since Dec. 23

“The most vulnerable to this virus are our seniors, and that is clearly seen in the ages who have passed away,” said Assistant Health Director Carla Turner. “We have to do all we can to protect this high-risk population, and at Public Health, we have already started our work in vaccinating this population who are in long-term care facilities. We hope to begin vaccinating even more of our older adults with chronic conditions in the coming weeks as we transition forward in the vaccination plan – but we aren’t quite there yet.”