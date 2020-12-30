Gov. Roy Cooper signs executive order to extend moratorium preventing N.C. evictions

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Governor Roy Cooper is signing an executive order preventing evictions in North Carolina for people who can’t afford their rent.
On Wednesday, Gov. Cooper announced he plans to extend the state’s evictions moratorium on residential evictions for non-payment of rent through at least Jan. 31, 2021.
Answers to frequently asked questions about the order can be found here.
“Too many families are living on the edge, trying to do the right thing but left with impossible choices,” Gov. Cooper said. “This order will help them stay in their homes, which is essential to slowing the spread of this virus.”
This comes amid the coronavirus pandemic that has forced thousands of people to lose jobs and be out of work, causing financial hardships. The governor previously said roughly 300,000-400,000 households across North Carolina are currently unable to pay rent.
“This holiday season, too many families are struggling to pay rent as the pandemic surges,” Cooper said earlier in December. “As the first of the month approaches and rent becomes due, I wanted people to know that we plan to extend the moratorium on evictions.”
Read the full order below.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.