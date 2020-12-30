First Alert Forecast: trending warmer and unsettled to ring in 2021

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello! Nice to see you on this Wednesday! We’re off to a chilly start this morning with temps in the 30s. By mid-afternoon expect temperatures to warm to the upper 50s to near 60 amid partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will excel to near 70 by Thursday and Friday thanks to a south and southwest breeze flow.
The unseasonably warm and unsettled weather will bring about growing odds for showers and gusty storms, though. Keep this top of mind as you plan any celebrations for the New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Some of these storms will bring lightning, damaging winds, a few rotating thunderstorms mainly along Interstate 95 and areas west in the Carolinas Friday. Torrential downpours at times may make travel hazardous.
Scope out those days below for the Wilmington Metro here, or tailor the forecast to your zip code on your Free WECT Weather App. Have a great day, and cheers to a happy and healthy 2021!
