First Alert Forecast: mild and stormy to close 2020 and ring in 2021

As 2021 gets underway, another low pressure system will bring a few showers back to the Carolinas over the weekend. We will be fine-tuning this forecast in the days ahead so stay tuned! Catch these all the details and more in your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington right here. Or, extend your outlook into 2021 with a customizable ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App. Thanks for trusting your First Alert Weather Team and have a happy and safe holiday!