First Alert Forecast: mild and stormy to close 2020 and ring in 2021

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Wednesday to you! Expect a bumpy close to 2020 as a dynamic storm system will slide a warm front north followed by a cold front. For the rest of this evening, however, the risk for showers will be low, near 20%. Temperature will not be taking a dip any further than the 50s tonight. Also, stay alert for area of patchy or dense fog, especially closer to the coast.
Amid mild temperatures, rain chances will increase by New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day ranging from 40-60%. Stay alert for gusty winds, heavy downpours and localized flooding or ponding on the roads. The risk for severe weather is low but not zero so please stay up to date heading into the holiday. The main severe impacts to watch out for will be damaging wind gusts or a rotating storm.
As 2021 gets underway, another low pressure system will bring a few showers back to the Carolinas over the weekend. We will be fine-tuning this forecast in the days ahead so stay tuned! Catch these all the details and more in your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington right here. Or, extend your outlook into 2021 with a customizable ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App. Thanks for trusting your First Alert Weather Team and have a happy and safe holiday!
