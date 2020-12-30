Bladen Co. requests state reinstate roadway prison clean-up program

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Some county leaders are hoping to get the state’s help in cleaning up litter from along our roadways.
Bladen County commissioners have sent a letter formally requesting the state’s help in solving the county’s trash problem.
The letter is short and straight to the point. It says litter is a growing problem and they’ve noticed a big change since the state ended the inmate clean-up program that utilized prison inmates to pick up trash along our roads.
Commissioners are formally requesting that program be re-instated.
“We see it all the time, you know it’s not just Bladen County it’s all the counties,” said Chairman Charles Peterson. “I would hope all the counties will send the Governor a letter to see if we can get some assistance or if we can just get a group of people together and brainstorm to see how we can manage it because it’s just crazy. North Carolina can’t grow when people come visit us and the streets are littered and it just looks awful.”
The state did away with the inmate cleanup program in 2018 and has since used some contract crews and hosts an annual weekend clean-up event.
Chairman Peterson says current efforts aren’t enough.
“We just have no one to pick it up. Other counties have no one to pick it up and we’re just tired of seeing our roadsides in such bad shape so we’ve asked for help.”
Peterson said they’re also open and hope to hear what solutions other counties may have come up with.
“I would love for other counties to join in and send letters and if they’re doing anything different or something that we’re not doing, maybe they can share with our county manager so we can be more proactive in trying to get our roadsides cleaned up.”
