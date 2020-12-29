UNCW women fall to Mercer in final non-conference game

WILMINGTON, N.C. (UNCW release) - Redshirt junior guard Dazia Powell scored a career-high 16 points and freshman forward Taylor Webster registered her first career double-double, but it was not enough as UNCW dropped an 87-51 decision against Mercer in the women’s basketball non-conference finale for both teams at Trask Coliseum on Tuesday afternoon.
The loss evened the Seahawks’ record at 3-3 while Mercer improved to 6-3 after winning for the fifth time in the last six games.
Junior guard Amoria Neal-Tysor anchored four Mercer players in double figures with a game-high 21 points. The Sanford, N.C., product converted 9-of-20 field goal attempts, including a 3-for-8 showing from three-point range, while adding three rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Redshirt senior guard Jade Lewis added 19 points on 8-of-12 shooting while junior forward Jaron Dougherty poured in 18 points with a team-high nine rebounds.
Senior guard Shannon Titus contributed 14 points with eight rebounds and a game-high five steals. Powell, who made her fourth consecutive start, reached double figures for the third straight game after shooting 5-for-13 from the field, including a 3-of-9 effort from long range, and making three of her four free throws.
Webster, meanwhile, scored 11 points while grabbing a game-high 10 rebounds for the Seahawks. Senior forward Carol-Anne Obusek chipped in 12 points with eight rebounds.
UNCW opens its Colonial Athletic Association schedule this weekend by hosting Drexel for a pair of games. The Seahawks and the Dragons will square off on Saturday, Jan. 2 and Sunday, Jan. 3, with both games beginning at 1 p.m.
