Thomas Davis, one of Carolina Panthers’ all-time greatest players, to retire after 2020 season

“This weekend will be my last regular season football game ever. @mache275 helped me go down memory lane and reflect on a few things that I’ve been able to accomplish over my 16 yrs of being in the @nfl Sometimes things can happen that cause you to feel unworthy, just know that No man can steal what God had already planned for your life! I’m extremely blessed and thankful for every opportunity that I’ve earned because nothing is ever given to you! You work your butt off and you pray that God’s plan aligns with yours!,” Davis wrote.