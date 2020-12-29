Detached tanker carrying sulfuric acid blocks lanes in Riegelwood for hours

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A tanker carrying sulfuric acid detached from a truck and caused traffic issues in Riegelwood for hours Tuesday afternoon.
According to Chief Steve Camlin with Acme-Delco-Riegelwood Fire and Rescue, the driver was attempting to make a right turn onto Andrew Jackson Hwy. from Dew Oil Plant Road at approximately 1:30 p.m.
As the truck turned, a fifth wheel issue caused the tanker to become detached. The tanker came to a rest in the roadway, blocking about 2/3 of the eastbound lanes.
Camlin said no injuries were reported and the tanker did not leak.
The tanker was removed from the road, and crews were able to clear the scene shortly before 4:30 p.m.
