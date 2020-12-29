A ‘significant moment’: Dosher Memorial begins vaccinations of its frontline healthcare workers

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - Dr. Brad Hilaman, the CEO and chief medical officer of Dosher Memorial Hospital, described Tuesday as a “significant moment.”
Hilaman was among the first of Dosher’s frontline healthcare workers to receive Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine, which arrived at the hospital last week.
“We have faith that this is a turning point in the trajectory of the pandemic,” said Hilaman, who, in addition to his leadership role at Dosher, is a frontline physician in the Dosher Wound Care Center and in the operating room.
Dosher has scheduled sessions for employees to receive the first of the two-dose series of the Moderna vaccine, which is separated by 28 days, beginning this week.
“We are grateful that we can provide this protection to our employees, who have remained extremely dedicated through the stressors and uncertainty that the Coronavirus has brought to the healthcare world and to our community,” said Lynda Stanley, president of Dosher Memorial.
Dosher officials say they’ve staggered the vaccination schedule for staff members from different departments as a precaution to possible side effects so hospital services remain fully operational. In accordance to CDC guidelines, the workers will be monitored for 15 minutes after they’re administered the vaccine to observe any adverse reactions.
“State and federal public health officials advise that the COVID-19 vaccine be administered in phases, beginning with those most at risk, such as frontline healthcare workers. No further information is available at this time as to when vaccines will be accessible to Dosher’s clinic patients,” hospital officials stated.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.