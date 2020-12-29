NHC Sheriff’s Office looking for man missing since May

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A missing person’s report was filed December 22 with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office for 55-year-old William Joseph Lare who has been missing since May 8, 2020.
Lare, who goes by the name “Billy,” is 5′6″, medium build and weighs approximately 160 lbs. He has blonde hair, blue eyes and the following tattoos: a heart with “Lane Rose” on his upper left arm; “RIP Roe” and “Tribal” on his upper right arm.
The last place Lare was seen was at 1545 Sandlapper Way in Wilmington.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 798-4191,
