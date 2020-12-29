NCDHHS offering two programs to help eligible North Carolinians with their energy bills

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - North Carolina is offering two programs for those needing help with their energy bills, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services announced Tuesday.
Starting Jan. 4, eligible households can apply for the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) and the Crisis Intervention Program (CIP) online at www.epass.nc.gov. Applicants also can contact their county’s Department of Social Services to apply by phone or print a paper application from www.epass.nc.gov to mail, fax or drop off at their county DSS.
“We know that this is going to be a challenging winter for many families because of COVID-19,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D. “We want to make it as easy as possible for people to apply for help with their heating costs this winter while staying safe and socially distant.”
The Low-Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) is a seasonal program that provides for a one-time vendor payment to help eligible households pay their heating bills. Applications for the program will be accepted Jan. 4 to March 31 or until funds are exhausted.
To be eligible for LIEAP, a household must:
- Have at least one U.S. citizen or non-citizen who meets the eligibility criteria
- Have income equal to or less than 130% of the federal poverty limit
- Have resources, such as saving and checking accounts and cash on hand, at or below $2,250
- Be responsible for their heating cost
The Crisis Intervention Program is a year-round program that assists those who are experiencing a heating- or cooling-related crisis.
“A household is considered in crisis if it is currently experiencing or is in danger of experiencing a life threatening or health related emergency and assistance is not available from another source,” according to the NCDHHS.
CIP applications will be accepted until June 30 or until funds are exhausted.
To be eligible for the CIP, a household must:
- Have at least one U.S. citizen or non-citizen who meets the eligibility criteria
- Have income equal to or less than 150% of the federal poverty level
- Have an energy related crisis
- Have a utility statement that shows how much is owed to alleviate the crisis
For more information, visit the CIP and LIEAP websites at:
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.