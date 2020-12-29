Local philanthropist dies on Christmas Eve

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Virginia Alma Williamson, a well-known philanthropist in Brunswick County died December 24 at her home in Ocean Isle Beach; she was 98 years old.
Williamson was loved by many and, according to one of her grandchildren, Marnie Williamson, would want to be remembered as someone who sought daily to live a life of purpose and a life that would glorify God.
“She always went out of her way to show love and kindness to everyone she encountered,” said Marnie Williamson. “She desired to be a candle in the darkness and bring hope to those who were hurting or in despair. She never gave up on anyone and believed their [sic] was good in everyone. She was so incredibly selfless and always sought to put the needs of others above her own.”
Born in Horry County, S.C., Williamson and her husband, Odell Williamson, who died in October 2010, were visionaries in the growth and development of Brunswick County, especially Ocean Isle Beach.
Among the many projects they were involved in, the Williamsons were benefactors to the Brunswick County School System and endowed Brunswick Community College with $500,000, funding multiple scholarships.
One of Williamson’s personal projects was the Ocean Isle Beach Chapel, built by her husband in her honor, which was a legacy to her strong faith.
Surviving Williamson are her son, DeCarol Williamson (Jan) of Rocky Point; her daughter, LaDane Williamson, of Durham; her sister, Geraldine Bellamy of Atlanta; and ten grandchildren whom she adored, according to the obituary posted by Brunswick Funeral Service.
A private family service will be held on Wednesday in the Ocean Isle Chapel and condolences may be sent to www.brunswickfuneralservice.com.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.