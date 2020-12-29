First Alert Forecast: increasing temperatures and rain chances as 2020 wraps up

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Tuesday to you! The last chilly night of 2020 will be tonight as temperatures fall down to the middle 30s, possibly lower 30s further inlands. Winds will be chilly, so expect “feels like” temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s by Wednesday morning. A warming trend will unfold as the final days of 2020 wrap up. Overall, Wednesday will be a pleasant day but you will notice more clouds moving in.