First Alert Forecast: increasing temperatures and rain chances as 2020 wraps up

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Tuesday to you! The last chilly night of 2020 will be tonight as temperatures fall down to the middle 30s, possibly lower 30s further inlands. Winds will be chilly, so expect “feels like” temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s by Wednesday morning. A warming trend will unfold as the final days of 2020 wrap up. Overall, Wednesday will be a pleasant day but you will notice more clouds moving in.
As the temperatures warm up, rain chances will increase by New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day ranging from 40-60%. Stay alert for gusty winds, heavy downpours and localized flooding or ponding on the roads. As 2021 get underway, another low pressure system will bring a few showers back to the Carolinas over the weekend. We will be fine-tuning this forecast in the days ahead so stay tuned!
Catch these all the details and more in your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington right here.
