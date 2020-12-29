First Alert Forecast: dry for now, but trending turbulent toward the start of 2021

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello on this Tuesday! A mainly quiet and benign pattern will remain in place over the Lower Cape fear Region for the next couple of days. Whether you’re heading back to work or enjoying additional time off with loved ones, expect mostly sunny skies and seasonable high temperatures in the lower and middle 50s. These temperatures are cooler compared to yesterday thanks to the passage of a moisture-starved cold front, but it won’t hamper your efforts, should you want to take down your outdoor holiday decorations.
By late-week, unseasonably warm and unsettled weather will bring about growing odds for showers and gusty storms. Keep this top of mind as you plan any celebrations for the New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Some of these storms will bring lightning, damaging winds, a few rotating thunderstorms and torrential downpours that may make travel hazardous. Scope out those troublesome days below for the Wilmington Metro here, or tailor the forecast to your zip code on your Free WECT Weather App.
Have a great day, and cheers to a happy and healthy 2021!
