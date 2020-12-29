First Alert Forecast: dry for now, but trending turbulent toward the start of 2021

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello on this Tuesday! A mainly quiet and benign pattern will remain in place over the Lower Cape fear Region for the next couple of days. Whether you’re heading back to work or enjoying additional time off with loved ones, expect mostly sunny skies and seasonable high temperatures in the lower and middle 50s. These temperatures are cooler compared to yesterday thanks to the passage of a moisture-starved cold front, but it won’t hamper your efforts, should you want to take down your outdoor holiday decorations.