Cape Fear REALTORS® exceeds fund raising goal for Mother Hubbard’s Cupboard

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear REALTORS® (CFR) raised $12,090 during its sixth annual Feed ILM food drive and made its largest ever monetary donation to Mother Hubbard’s Cupboard in December.
CFR began its Feed ILM program in 2015 and set a 2020 goal to match the $6,100 raised in 2019. CFR’s president was thankful to not only meet this goal but to double it.
“With the unexpected challenges 2020 presented, food pantries have struggled to keep their shelves filled,” said 2020 CFR President Tony Harrington. “I’m grateful our realtors and business partners came together and were able to support our neighbors in need this holiday season.”
Volunteers with the Feed ILM program also collected food, personal hygiene products and supplies and donated two full truckloads of food and supplies to the food pantry.
Mother Hubbard’s Cupboard is 100% volunteer run and Vice President of food donations, Jane Radack, said the food pantry has had to make changes because of the pandemic but was still able to serve nearly 200 families during Thanksgiving week.
“We have relied on our community partnerships, both large and small, organizations and individuals, to fill in the gaps on our shelves and in our clients’ pantries,” said Radack. “Cape Fear Realtors is part of an amazing example of how compassion and collaboration can bring tangible hope and relief to those in need.”
