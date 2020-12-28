New owners of Holiday Inn Resort promise upgrades

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - After two years of talks, OTO Development, a hotel development and management company, acquired the Holiday Inn Resort at Wrightsville Beach last week and plans major upgrades.
OTO Development, based out of Spartanburg, S.C., prides itself on its ability to purchase and re-purpose existing assets in prime locations, according to a press release.
Although the travel and hospitality industries have taken a hit as a result of this pandemic, OTO Development feels confident in the type of safe vacation a hotel like the Holiday Inn Resort can provide.
“You know one of the interesting things about beach locations we have learned through this pandemic is that it can be a great safe way to get together with family,” said Vice President of Sales and Marketing Lisa Giaimo. “You know there’s a lot of things that you can do in a beach vacation that are still very safe. And we are hopeful that people will recognize our effort to prevent COVID and be able to provide that safe vacation until a vaccine is more widely available to the general public.”
OTO Development bought the seven-story, 184-room hotel, built in 1999, for an undisclosed amount and plans to put the hotel through a “major refresh.”
Over the next 12 to 18 months, the company plans to update the fitness center, lobby, restaurants, bar and event spaces. It will also refresh the guest rooms with new furniture and enhance the pools and outdoor areas
OTO Development has a portfolio of properties across the United States. It not only builds and develops its own hotels, but also updates and enhances existing properties.
“Over the last several years we have found several hotels that have great bones,” Giaimo said. “They’re in an incredible location and they just need additional capital and repositioning in order to fully realize their potential. This Holiday Inn in Wrightsville Beach is a perfect example of that.”
Within North Carolina, OTO owns the Courtyard by Marriott in Charlotte City Center and the AC Hotel in Downtown Chapel Hill.
