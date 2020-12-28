NHC students learn coding skills through video games

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A group of New Hanover County high school students is learning about the world of video games.
Southeast Area Technical School (SEA-Tech) has partnered up with Youth Technology Apprenticeship Camp (YTAC) to offer a E-Sports Technology Camp to engage students in coding and computers while they compete in video games against other schools.
For SEA-Tech student A.J. Glenn, it’s opened his eyes to a career.
“Getting paid for something you’re good at and that you love...I think that’s what a lot of people look at in jobs,” said Glenn. “They look for something they love or something they’re good at; a lot of people try to get jobs that way.”
During the camp, Glenn has learned more than just how to play video games, he’s learned about the coding languages that go into making them.
“Unreal Engine is used to create games,” said Glenn. “C++ can create games; it can also help fuel rockets. They use it in rockets to...so, there’s programming everywhere in our modern-day world.”
“I really want to get into the program and coding side of games,” added Glenn. “Just computers in general, or coding an app...I want to get into that.”
“Even knowing that he’s exploring his options right now and getting a taste of it...” added David Glenn, A.J’s father. “To be able to confirm or negate those plans, I think that’s a great thing for him at this age.”
And during the COVID-19 pandemic, video games have become a social outlet for many like A.J.
“Since quarantine, it’s a way to pass time and not feel so lonely,” said Glenn. “I can play with my friends on here and talk to them.”
“It’s provided an opportunity for kids to connect socially with their friends and still stay in touch with people they’re not seeing on a regular basis,” added his father.”
