First Alert Forecast: pleasant through midweek, unsettled as 2020 wraps up

By late-week, unseasonably warm and unsettled weather will bring about growing odds for showers and gusty storms. Keep this top of mind as you plan any celebrations for the New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Some of these storms will bring lightning, damaging winds, a few rotating thunderstorms and torrential downpours that may make travel hazardous. Scope out those troublesome days below for the Wilmington Metro here, or tailor the forecast to your zip code on your Free WECT Weather App.