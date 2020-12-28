First Alert Forecast: pleasant through midweek, unsettled as 2020 wraps up

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Monday to you! As we approach the final days of 2020, we have some pleasant days ahead of the next dynamic storm system. For tonight, temperatures will still be cool but tolerable. Expect lows to drop to the upper 30s amid light winds and clear skies. A dry front will slide through so expect slightly cooler temperatures Tuesday with highs mainly in the middle 50s.
By late-week, unseasonably warm and unsettled weather will bring about growing odds for showers and gusty storms. Keep this top of mind as you plan any celebrations for the New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Some of these storms will bring lightning, damaging winds, a few rotating thunderstorms and torrential downpours that may make travel hazardous. Scope out those troublesome days below for the Wilmington Metro here, or tailor the forecast to your zip code on your Free WECT Weather App.
