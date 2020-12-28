First Alert Forecast: dry and mild days leading up to New Year’s Eve

The dry and benign pattern sticks with us for much of the week ahead. Temperatures will return to the 50s – on par with our average highs for Late-December – before spiking to around 70 New Years Eve and New Years Day. Unsettled weather will accompany the warmer air, too. Chances for showers or embedded storms will add to the more than 70 inches of rain we’ve accumulated in 2020. Catch the details below for the Wilmington Metro here, or tailor the forecast to your zip code on your Free WECT Weather App.