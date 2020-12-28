CMPD K-9 injured while tracking suspect, expected to make full recovery

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A K-9 officer with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is expected to make a full recovery after a recent injury while on duty.
CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings tweeted about the injury to K-9 Walker Monday morning, asking for thoughts and prayers. Jennings said the Belgian Malinois severed an artery in his nose Sunday night when he got tangled in barbed wire while tracking a burglary suspect.
The chief then said Walker is expected to make a full recovery, “but will be on the mend for several weeks.”
“The work these dogs do to keep our community and officers safe is overwhelming,” Jennings said.
Police did not release any details about the robbery or suspect.
