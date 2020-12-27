16-year-old killed, 3 other teens injured in single-car crash in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 16-year-old was killed and several other teenagers were injured in a single-car crash Sunday in Salisbury.
The crash happened just after 6:30 a.m. on Jake Alexander Boulevard.
Police say a 19-year-old was driving a 2014 Mercedes SUV toward Statesville Boulevard when he lost control and crashed into a tree.
The driver suffered minor injuries. A 16-year-old was killed in the crash.
An 18-year-old and a 16-year-old are in critical condition, according to Salisbury police.
The driver, 19-year-old Alex Garcia, has been charged with Misdemeanor Death by Motor Vehicle and Failure to maintain his lane of travel.
Police say speed and drug use are suspected. Further charges are pending.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.