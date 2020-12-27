New street name causes confusion, neighbors say no notice was given

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - For 20 years, David Brent has lived in a cul-de-sac on Orchard Loop road in Leland, until this past Wednesday.
“I went out for a short period of time, got back and got out of my car and noticed a sign with a different street name, said Brent.”
All four homes on the what is now Homewood Ct have apparently been given new addresses. The homeowners aren’t sure because they were never notified about the change.
Now there are concerns that are far greater than just getting mail.
“If I have to call 911 should I tell them I live on Orchard Loop rd or should I tell them I live on a new street name that they haven’t even heard of,” said Brent.
Jeanne Connolly, Brent’s next door neighbor decided to go on the Next Door App when she heard about the change.
She says some of her neighbors in a different cul-de-sac were notified saying it was a county issue, but the message didn’t get passed.
“We just want to be made aware of things so we can prepare,” said Connolly. “Where were the meetings, where was the information, where was the discussion that they were going to do this.”
Now she’s hoping things like, the deed to her house, insurance and school address for her granddaughter aren’t affected.
And now that the street name seems to have changed, neighbors are wondering, when exactly it will become official. Just a quick google maps search will show you the new street, doesn’t pop up.
The neighbors on Homewood Ct are no hoping to get more insight soon from the county.
