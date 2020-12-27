First Alert Forecast: temperatures moderate Sunday, stormy start to 2021

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Sunday to you! Your First Alert Forecast features solid sunshine across the Cape Fear Region this afternoon. Temperatures will trend warmer than yesterday; mainly in the lower and middle 50s.
Expect another clear night tonight, but expect more seasonable lows in the middle 30s, a welcome reprieve from the 20s, which greeted you yesterday morning. Wind chill should not be an issue.
In your extended First Alert Forecast, expect a return to the 60s briefly Monday with additional 50s by mid-week. Overall, the big headline is the chance for a quick rain system between New Year’s Eve Thursday and New Year’s Day Friday. Be alert for details - like how much wind and / or thunder may mix in - in the coming days.
Your seven-day forecast for Wilmington is featured below. right here. For a custom-tailored forecast for any location you choose, tap into your WECT Weather App.
Be well!
