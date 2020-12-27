First Alert Forecast: beautiful start to the last week of 2020

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Sunday! As we approach the final days of 2020, we have some pleasant days ahead of the next dynamic storm system. For tonight, temperatures will still be chilly but not as cold as last night. Expect lows to drop to the upper 30s. With light winds and clear skies, there will likely be some patchy frost waking up Monday morning.
Next week will begin with comfortable temperatures and lots of dry time to go around at least through midweek. A change in the pattern arrives by New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day - that includes a big jump in temperatures where highs will likely reach the lower 70s ahead of a strong cold front.
Stay alert as we fine tune your holiday forecast - like how much wind and / or thunder may mix in - in the coming days. Catch details on these items and more in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. Or, anytime you like and for any location you choose, tap into a ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.