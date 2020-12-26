21-year-old charged in hit and run that injured deputy

21-year-old charged in hit and run that injured deputy
The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has released a video of a vehicle suspected of striking a deputy during a hit-and-run last week. (Source: NHCSO)
By Anna Phillips | December 26, 2020 at 11:43 PM EST - Updated December 26 at 11:43 PM

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A 21-year-old woman is charged in a hit and run crash that left a New Hanover County Sheriff’s deputy injured.

According to Highway Patrol Sgt. Brandon Long, Maggie Amdur is charged with felony hit and run resulting in serious bodily injury and fail to move over resulting in serious bodily injury.

Amdur was given a $250,000 bond.

The crash happened on Friday, December 4 around 9 p.m.

[NHCSO releases video of suspect’s vehicle in hit-and-run that injured deputy]

Deputy Robert Mills had a vehicle pulled over on U.S. 421 near Golden Road when he was hit by a vehicle which fled from the scene.

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has released a video of a vehicle suspected of striking a deputy during a hit-and-run December 4.
The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has released a video of a vehicle suspected of striking a deputy during a hit-and-run December 4. (Source: NHCSO)

Mills was taken to the hospital where he was treated for leg and elbow injuries along with needing six staples for a head injury.

[Deputy injured in hit and run released from hospital]

It’s unclear when Amdur was arrested.

Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.