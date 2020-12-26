Wilmington 10 member to be laid to rest Saturday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Marvin “Chilly” Patrick, one of the members of the Wilmington 10, died Saturday, Dec. 19.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, Dec. 26 at 2 p.m. at Evergreen Church Cemetery in Delco. Patrick lived in Wilmington, but will be laid to rest in Columbus County.
The Reverend Ben Chavis, who led the Wilmington 10, is scheduled to speak at the services.
The Wilmington 10 members were nine young black men and one white woman who were wrongfully convicted in 1971 of arson and conspiracy during a civil rights protest. Patrick and most of the other members were sentenced to 29 years in prison and all served nearly a decade in jail before an appeal won their release.
The case gained international attention and is now incorporated in studies and documentaries related to civil rights.
