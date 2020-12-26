National Weather Service confirms Christmas Eve tornado touched down in Columbus County

SOUTHEAST, N.C. (WECT) - Severe weather hit the region on Christmas Eve and now the National Weather Service has confirmed a ef0 tornado touched down in Columbus County Thursday.
“NWS storm survey confirmed that an ef0 tornado with winds approximately 65 mph briefly touched down north of Chadbourn in Columbus County, N.C. on Decmeber 24, 2020. NWS storm survey found multiple large limbs snapped from several hardwood and softwood trees and scattered in multiple directions. a few smaller trees also had their tops snapped,” according to the National Weather Service.
Columbus County was not the only ones to see severe weather.
In New Hanover County in the King’s Grant neighborhood evidence of severe wind damage was observed.
“NWS storm survey found evidence of concentrated thunderstorm wind damage in the kings grant neighborhood of Wilmington, N.C. large limbs were found on the ground and a couple of small pine trees were snapped 10 to 20 feet above the ground. there was significant damage to an outdoor structure with debris found in neighboring tree canopy. NWS storm survey estimated winds gusts were as high as 70 mph. a nearby anemometer measured a wind gust of 63 mph,” according to the National Weather Service.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.