First Alert Forecast: temperatures moderate Sunday, stormy start to 2021

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello! Your First Alert Forecast features solid sunshine across the Cape Fear Region Saturday afternoon. Temperatures will only hit afternoon highs in the 40s but the northwest wind will be a little less edgy than Christmas Day.
Expect another clear and cold night tonight with clear skies and lows once again dropping into the 20s. Wind chill should not be an issue. Expect sunshine and highs moderating back into the 50s Sunday afternoon.
The top story in your extended First Alert Forecast is the chance for a quick rain system between New Year’s Eve Thursday and New Year’s Day Friday. Be alert for details - like how much wind and / or thunder may mix in - in the coming days.
Catch details on these items and more in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. Or, anytime you like and for any location you choose, tap into a ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App. Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays!
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.