First Alert Forecast: chilly and dry Saturday, stormy start to 2021

By Gannon Medwick | December 26, 2020 at 5:50 AM EST - Updated December 26 at 5:50 AM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello! Your First Alert Forecast features solid sunshine across the Cape Fear Region Saturday. Temperatures will only hit afternoon highs in the 40s but the northwest wind will be a little less edgy than Christmas Day.

The top story in your extended First Alert Forecast is the chance for a quick rain system between New Year’s Eve Thursday and New Year’s Day Friday. Be alert for details - like how much wind and / or thunder may mix in - in the coming days.

Catch details on these items and more in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. Or, anytime you like and for any location you choose, tap into a ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App. Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays!

