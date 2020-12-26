First Alert Forecast: chilly and dry Saturday, stormy start to 2021

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello! Your First Alert Forecast features solid sunshine across the Cape Fear Region Saturday. Temperatures will only hit afternoon highs in the 40s but the northwest wind will be a little less edgy than Christmas Day.
The top story in your extended First Alert Forecast is the chance for a quick rain system between New Year’s Eve Thursday and New Year’s Day Friday. Be alert for details - like how much wind and / or thunder may mix in - in the coming days.
Catch details on these items and more in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. Or, anytime you like and for any location you choose, tap into a ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App. Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays!
