NCDHHS: Christmas Eve sees the second-highest COVID-19 positive results since March

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services show Christmas Eve saw the second-highest recorded daily cases of COVID-19 since March with 7,703 new cases reported Thursday.
That total is second only to Dec. 18 when the state saw 8,444 new cases in one day.
The trend is spreading across the state with the majority of counties either in ‘red’ or ‘orange’ levels, according to the state.
“Nearly two-thirds of North Carolina counties are currently red. There are now 65 red counties, 27 orange counties, and only 8 yellow counties. In comparison, the previous county alert from Dec. 8th showed 48 red counties, 34 orange counties, and 18 yellow counties,” according to the NCDHHS.
The increasing positive cases comes right as the region has seen an uptick in travel, this past week Wilmington International Airport director Julie Wilsey said the airport has seen an increase in people flying compared to Thanksgiving.
The record high number of cases also comes as vaccines to fight the virus are distributed.
On Tuesday New Hanover County received and administered the first doses of the Moderna Inc. vaccine to public health frontline workers.
“As of today [Dec. 22], 8,982 COVID-19 cases have been reported in New Hanover County, with about 1,384 residents currently infected. One death was reported to Public Health this week, an individual in their 70′s with underlying health conditions. This brings the total number of New Hanover County residents who have died from COVID-19 to 77. Public Health officials are currently monitoring seven outbreaks and two clusters of COVID-19 in the community,” according to a press release from the county.
Testing efforts have also ramped up across the region and in New Hanover County residents can call the county’s call center to find out more about how to get tested and steps to take, however, due to the holidays the call center is operating on a limited schedule.
“The New Hanover County Coronavirus Call Center continues to operate Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Call Center will follow the county’s holiday schedule and be closed Thursday, December 24 through Monday, December 28, open Tuesday, December 29 through Thursday, December 31, then closed January 1, 2021,” according to the county.
To keep up with COVID-19 data across the Cape Fear Region click here.
