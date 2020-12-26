NCDHHS: Christmas Eve sees the second-highest COVID-19 positive results since March

“As of today [Dec. 22], 8,982 COVID-19 cases have been reported in New Hanover County, with about 1,384 residents currently infected. One death was reported to Public Health this week, an individual in their 70′s with underlying health conditions. This brings the total number of New Hanover County residents who have died from COVID-19 to 77. Public Health officials are currently monitoring seven outbreaks and two clusters of COVID-19 in the community,” according to a press release from the county.