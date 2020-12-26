Amber alert issued for missing 3-year-old allegedly abducted in Gastonia

NORTH CAROLINA (WECT) - An amber alert has been issued for a three-year-old missing child.The Gastonia Police Department is searching for Kaysie Jay Lipscomb who was allegedly abducted.
“Allegedly, there is 1 abductor: Raheem Tyshawn Pate. Raheem Tyshawn Pate is described as 31 years old, Black, male, 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 250 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Missing Two Teeth,” according to a press release.
Lipscomb was last seen wearing blue tights with polka dots and snowflakes.
“Kaysie Jay Lipscomb is a 3-year-old Black female, approximately 2 feet 0 inches tall, weighing 40 pounds. She has black hair, and brown eyes,” according to the release.
If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Gastonia Police Department immediately at (704) 866-6702, 911 or call 911 or *HP.
